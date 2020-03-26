 
Elite universities at home and overseas offer places to North Wales learners

Details
@COLEGCAMBRIA students are being offered places at elite international universities.

As well as Oxford, Cambridge and Russell Group institutions, learners from the north east Wales college are looking overseas for a higher education.

Among them is Oliver Barton, who secured a place to study Chemistry at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The 19 year-old, from Marford, is currently taking an A Level in Chemistry and has already completed A Levels in Maths and English Literature, as well as an AS Level in French and the Welsh Baccalaureate qualification.

The global Coronavirus pandemic has led to concerns over travel and summer examination results, but he is confident of relocating to North America in the autumn.

“I have also applied to and had offers from UK universities but having visited Nova Scotia previously it would be great to live and study there,” said Oliver, who is based at the college’s Yale site in Wrexham.

“I have friends in that area and went to look at the university, which was very impressive.

“Dalhousie is ranked in the top 12 universities in Canada for Chemistry, so it’s a privilege to have been offered a place.”

Oliver, a former pupil at Darland High School in Rossett, added: “It’s a long way from home but my family are supportive and proud of me.

“The staff and lecturers at Coleg Cambria Yale have also been supportive and given me lots of advice, which I’m very grateful for – it’s an amazing opportunity.”

The college has four learners who have received offers from Oxford and Cambridge Universities, and many more will join Russell Group institutions including Loughborough, University College London (UCL), Liverpool and Exeter.

Gareth Jones, Deputy Director of General Education at Yale, said the success of students in achieving these places is a tribute to the college’s culture and ethos.

“Teaching and supporting the learners is of course our number one priority, but it’s equally important we raise their aspirations,” he said.

“Oliver is an example of how you can do anything you put your mind to if you work hard and go for it, and we are delighted to have been helping him along the way.

“Now more than ever we can show that by uniting with a clear long-term vision the path to your chosen career can be achieved with Coleg Cambria.”

He added: “We wish the students good luck and congratulate them on these offers – they’re a credit to the college and we are very proud of them.”

