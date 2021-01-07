Triton Secures 2 Contracts for Astrea Academy Woodfield

(@Triton_ltd) Triton Construction has been awarded two separate contracts, valued at over £6 million, to provide a significant refurbishment and new-build teaching facilities at Astrea Academy Woodfield in Doncaster.
Astrea Academy Woodfield is one of 27 schools in the Astrea Academy Trust family of schools and has nearly 1000 pupils aged 11-18. The Academy estate, located on Weston Road in Doncaster, comprises a cluster of interconnecting buildings constructed in different phases over a period of expansion. Some of the buildings are now in need of updating and the Academy secured support funding in September 2018.
The first contract awarded to Triton includes the demolition of an existing classroom block to make way for a new 11,500 sq ft, single storey building with specialist IT and technology rooms. The programme of works will allow for phased occupancy to minimise disruption.
The second contract includes a new assembly hall with remodelled school entrance and new dance and drama studios. The 16,000 sq ft block will also incorporate a dedicated kitchen space with kitchen servery, a new medical room and prayer room for students and new administration areas for teaching staff.
Working alongside AHR Architects, Triton is contracted to design and build both projects including full M&E and fit out provisions as well as new perimeter fencing.
Ian Chapman, Construction Director at Triton Construction, said,
“This project adds to our strong pedigree in upgrading facilities in the education sector where the requirement for unobtrusive works is necessary so as not to disrupt the curriculum. This project involves complicated demolition within a tight environment and so full stakeholder collaboration is essential throughout. We are pleased to extend our services to provide full fit out as a one stop solution which is becoming more common in this sector.
“We are delighted to be working again with AHR and Rex Proctor and Partners with whom we also delivered a new £3.5 million building for Outwood Grange Academy Trust (OGAT) at Kirkhamgate Primary School in Wakefield.”
Adam Atkinson, Astrea Academy Woodfields Principal said,
“I am excited to see the progression of the new buildings which will offer excellent opportunities for our students and wider community to engage all learners and abilities at Astrea Academy Woodfields. It is a pleasure to work with professionals from the teams at Triton, AHR and RPP to create high quality spaces with state-of-the-art facilities.
“This new look to the academy will also provide staff with modern teaching spaces and an improved working environment. The building work, which will further drive and inspire our journey to excellence, is anticipated to be complete by Summer/Autumn 2021.”
Triton Construction has extensive experience in all areas of the education sector with recent projects including a new £3.5 million teaching block for Chorlton Park Primary School in Manchester a £2 million extension block for Pennistone Grammar School in Barnsley, and a new £1.75 million classroom block extension for Sharples School in Bolton.
Over the last 12 months Triton Construction has completed 9 projects in the education sector valued at over £25 million.
Triton’s portfolio also includes a new library and further refurbishments for Leeds College of Music, a £2.3 million High Needs Vocational Centre for Shipley College, a £3.5 million science block and state of the art learning link for Bradford Grammar School and a £4 million transformation of a derelict building to house Norfolk Park Special School in Sheffield.