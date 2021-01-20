 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

NHS Test and Trace's new position on daily contact testing as a replacement for self-isolation in secondary schools and colleges

Details
Hits: 185
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Covid test

 @PHE_UK and NHS Test and Trace have released a new position on daily contact testing as a replacement for self-isolation in secondary schools and colleges.

At the end of last year the government announced a widespread testing programme in schools to detect additional asymptomatic cases and reduce transmission. This included regular testing of staff and the introduction of daily contact testing for close contacts in secondary schools. This remains an extremely important part of our overarching testing programme.

Initial pilots of testing in schools (led by Public Health England (PHE) and NHS Test and Trace), including contact testing, started in October. These pilots illustrated the potential benefit of daily contact testing in schools in detecting more positive cases and ensuring continued face-to-face education. In parallel modelling work was undertaken by SPI-M, looking at the potential for the regular testing of contacts as an alternative to self-isolation. The SAGE 68 meeting concluded that: “overall SAGE is supportive of piloting regular testing to avoid quarantine and assesses that this could provide a similar effect to the current 14-day isolation system” [note that the isolation period has subsequently reduced from 14 to 10 days].

On the basis of the potential benefit of daily contact testing in pilot schools, wider pilots and modelling work, the introduction daily contact testing was supported in schools alongside weekly testing, given the high priority of provision of education in a face-to-face setting. This is part of a wider rollout of daily contact testing, as set out in the government’s COVID-19 Winter Plan.

Since the announcement of the schools testing programme in December, we have seen the emergence of a new variant of the virus which has become dominant in the UK. The variant has been shown to have increased transmissibility and causes higher secondary attack rates. This increases the risk of transmission everywhere, including in school settings.

Given that VOC202012/01 has higher rates of transmission and hence generates a higher secondary attack rate – and that the pandemic has entered a new phase – the balance between the risks (transmission of virus in schools and onward to households and the wider community) and benefits (education in a face-to-face and safe setting) for daily contact testing is unclear.

In light of this changing situation, we now recommend that the rollout of daily contact testing within schools is paused, other than for schools involved in further evaluation. This will enable the further detailed evaluation of changing circumstances including, potentially, lower infection rates and modelling work required to understand the benefits of daily contact testing in the this new phase of the pandemic.

The trust in testing times: the role of multi-academy trusts during the pandemic
Sector News
Daniel Muijs, our Deputy Director for Research and Evaluation (@Ofsted
COVID rates of infection 1.9 times higher amongst teachers and school staff than for the general public
Sector News
@MaryBoustedNEU @NEUnion comments on data that finds COVID infection r
UKâ€™s first plant-based training programme for chefs is launched
Sector News
Harness the power of plant based: one bite at a time HIT Training (@HI

Schools should continue to test their staff regularly (twice-weekly where possible, in line with recommendations for other workforces that need to leave the home to work) and test pupils twice upon return to school, as has been the case since the start of January.

A government spokesperson said:

“There is no change to the main rollout of regular testing using rapid lateral flow tests in schools and colleges which is already proving beneficial in finding teachers and students with coronavirus who do not have symptoms.

“Testing is a vital part of our plan to supress this virus, and we are consistently guided by expert advice on the best way to structure the programme. Following pilots and on the advice of NHS Test and Trace, daily contact testing as a replacement to self-isolation was rolled out to keep children in school as much as possible.

“NHS Test and Trace and Public Health England have reviewed their advice, and concluded that in light of the higher prevalence and rates of transmission of the new variant, further evaluation work is required to make sure it is achieving its aim of breaking chains of transmission and reducing cases of the virus in the community.

“We are therefore pausing daily contact testing in all but a small number of secondary schools and colleges, where it will continue alongside detailed evaluation.

“Daily contact testing, used as an alternative to up to a whole class having to isolate if a positive case is detected, continues to have the potential to be a valuable tool to keep more young people and staff at school, the best place for students’ development and wellbeing. We will continue pilots to gather further data and to build the evidence base for the programme.

“Regular testing of staff will increase to twice weekly as further reassurance and to help break chains of transmission during this period.”

 Further info:

  • The initial pilots were conducted in schools in November and December. They illustrated the potential benefit of a daily contact testing programme in schools. For example:
    • At one secondary school, daily contact testing in two separate years occurred after two separate cases were identified through NHS Test and Trace; no positive cases were identified and all children remained in school.
    • In another separate event, daily contact testing commenced of close contacts of a Year 11 pupil after a positive PCR test. On the first day of testing 7 cases were identified, 6 were in the same tutor group; one additional case was identified 2 days later and the remainder of the year remained in school without further cases over the 10 day period.
    • At another school, on their first screening round, cases were identified in one year group; subsequent daily testing detected further cases on day 2 and 3 of serial testing (therefore likely to have arisen prior to the daily testing) and a decision was made to isolate the year group; no additional cases were detected in others, suggesting that the daily contact testing had enabled rapid isolation.
  • On the basis of the findings from the schools pilots and other modelling work, a decision was made by the government to introduce daily contact testing alongside regular testing in schools.
  • Since then, a new variant VOC202012/0 has emerged and become dominant in the UK. This variant has been shown to have increased transmissibility, and there are also new more stringent national restrictions.
  • As a result, the public health advice has shifted and further evaluation work is required to build the evidence base for daily contact testing given the new circumstances.

At the end of last year the government announced a widespread testing programme in schools to detect additional asymptomatic cases and reduce transmission. This included regular testing of staff and the introduction of daily contact testing for close contacts in secondary schools. This remains an extremely important part of our overarching testing programme.  Initial pilots of testing in schools (led by Public Health England (PHE) and NHS Test and Trace), including contact testing, started in October. These pilots illustrated the potential benefit of daily contact testing in schools in detecting more positive cases and ensuring continued face-to-face education. In parallel modelling work was undertaken by SPI-M, looking at the potential for the regular testing of contacts as an alternative to self-isolation. The SAGE 68 meeting concluded that: “overall SAGE is supportive of piloting regular testing to avoid quarantine and assesses that this could provide a similar effect to the current 14-day isolation system” [note that the isolation period has subsequently reduced from 14 to 10 days].  On the basis of the potential benefit of daily contact testing in pilot schools, wider pilots and modelling work, the introduction daily contact testing was supported in schools alongside weekly testing, given the high priority of provision of education in a face-to-face setting. This is part of a wider rollout of daily contact testing, as set out in the government’s COVID-19 Winter Plan.  Since the announcement of the schools testing programme in December, we have seen the emergence of a new variant of the virus which has become dominant in the UK. The variant has been shown to have increased transmissibility and causes higher secondary attack rates. This increases the risk of transmission everywhere, including in school settings.  Given that VOC202012/01 has higher rates of transmission and hence generates a higher secondary attack rate – and that the pandemic has entered a new phase – the balance between the risks (transmission of virus in schools and onward to households and the wider community) and benefits (education in a face-to-face and safe setting) for daily contact testing is unclear.  In light of this changing situation, we now recommend that the rollout of daily contact testing within schools is paused, other than for schools involved in further evaluation. This will enable the further detailed evaluation of changing circumstances including, potentially, lower infection rates and modelling work required to understand the benefits of daily contact testing in the this new phase of the pandemic.  Schools should continue to test their staff regularly (twice-weekly where possible, in line with recommendations for other workforces that need to leave the home to work) and test pupils twice upon return to school, as has been the case since the start of January

You may also be interested in these articles:

Derby Company’s Expertise Helps Students Become Work Ready
Sector News
IT students at @DerbyCollege Group’s Joseph Wright Centre are workin
Northumbria staff on frontline supporting the Covid vaccination roll-out
Sector News
Nursing academics from Northumbria University (@NorthumbriaUni) have b
Military schoolboy nominated for top award
Sector News
A pupil at a Midlands Military Preparation School has been nominated f
BT removes mobile data charges for Oak National Academy
Sector News
@bt_uk adds to ‘Lockdown Learning’ support scheme by removing mobi
Flagship SENCO report reveals the impact of Covid-19 on pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities
Sector News
@BathSpaUni - Flagship SENCO report reveals the impact of Covid-19 on
REVEALED: Five Ways to Ensure Cyber Security this 2021
Sector News
Web hosting experts @Fasthosts give their top five tips for keeping cu
New website to help inspire the next generation of diverse engineers
Sector News
Accessing some of the latest thinking and evidence of what works to en
The impact of working from home on mental health: what do employers need to know?
Sector News
Top employment lawyers have come together with mental health charity,
INEOS DONATES £100 MILLION TO CREATE NEW OXFORD UNIVERSITY INSTITUTE TO FIGHT ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE
Sector News
The new Ineos Oxford Institute for Antimicrobial Resistance is establi
The trust in testing times: the role of multi-academy trusts during the pandemic
Sector News
Daniel Muijs, our Deputy Director for Research and Evaluation (@Ofsted
COVID rates of infection 1.9 times higher amongst teachers and school staff than for the general public
Sector News
@MaryBoustedNEU @NEUnion comments on data that finds COVID infection r
UK’s first plant-based training programme for chefs is launched
Sector News
Harness the power of plant based: one bite at a time HIT Training (@HI

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Dave H 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 Invoke Clause 8 (1320)
Dave H 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 Invoke Clause 8 (1320) commented on COVID rates of infection 1.9 times higher amongst teachers and school staff than for the general public 21 minutes ago

I note the teaching union that has polled local health officers on levels of infection reported in...

Education Updates
Education Updates has published a new article: The Internationalist - Decolonising higher education: Who gets to learn and who gets to teach? 56 minutes ago
Kate Atkinson
Kate Atkinson added a new event 1 hour

Learning and Work: New resources for pre-apprenticeship...

Register here Tuesday 9 February | 12.00 - 1.00pm (GMT) Repeated on Thursday 11 February | 4.00 - 5.00pm (GMT) This webinar will be hosted on two...

  • Tuesday, 09 February 2021 12:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5251)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page