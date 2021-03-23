 
College group CEO joins women's business mentorship programme

College group CEO

A leading college group CEO is supporting aspiring businesswomen as part of a mentoring programme from the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

Angela Joyce, CEO of WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group), is one of 21 female leaders from across the region involved in the 21in21 Women in Business Mentoring Programme.

WCG is one of the largest college groups in the UK – catering for more than 17,000 students across further and higher education courses.

The year-long initiative sees successful business leaders paired with mentees to support them with their professional development.

Angela has been paired with Emma Dolby who is marketing manager at Direct Air & Pipework Ltd in Coventry.

Angela joined WCG in 2015 and has led a transformation of the group. In becoming a college CEO in 2010 she was and continues to be the youngest ever female college leader in the country.

She sits on the Employment and Skills Boards for both Worcestershire LEP and Coventry and Warwickshire LEP, is board director of Landex, Board member of the QAA, CBI regional Director and Chair of the Midlands Engine Skills Group.

Angela said: “I’m delighted to be supporting this initiative from the Chamber and look forward to working with Emma to support her development over the next 12 months.

“From my first time meeting her I can tell she is a driven, talented young woman with a real desire to learn and improve in her career.

“The women involved in the 21in21 programme have huge aspirations, they are up-and-coming individuals in the region. Mentoring can provide real insights and sharing of experiences, and I believe strongly in nurturing talent.

 “I hope to be able to support Emma as she looks to take the next steps in her career and development and pass on some of the knowledge gained from experiences I have had in my own career.”

Emma Dolby added: “I applied for 21in21 as I saw it as an opportunity to further my transition from a marketing subject expert to an overall leader. I also work in a predominately male sector, so to have a female business role model is something I’ve always aspired to have.

“I believe a mentorship is my ideal next step and I am excited to have been paired with Angela - her experience and advice will be invaluable as I continue my professional journey.”

The new programme is being sponsored by the West Midland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association (WM RFCA). The initiative builds on the Chamber’s Women in Business network.

Keely Hancox, Operations Manager of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We would like to thank Angela and the other incredible women who have given their time to support our 21in21 Women in Business Mentoring Programme.

“It is an incredible opportunity for mentees to learn from leaders from across our region and provide strong female role models to guide them in their career development.”

