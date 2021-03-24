 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Devon College welcomes Government minister

Details
Hits: 518
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@GILLIANKEEGAN MP, MINISTER FOR APPRENTICESHIPS & SKILLS VISITED SOUTH DEVON COLLEGE AS GOVERNMENT PLEDGES £43 MILLION TO PLUG TECHNICAL SKILLS GAP

South Devon College staff and students welcomed Minister for Apprenticeships & Skills, Gillian Keegan, following the Government launch of technical bootcamps, to see the difference these are making to provide job opportunities for people aged 19 and over who are seeking work, looking to change careers, or wanting to retrain.

The bootcamps are one of the new initiatives following on from the recent DfE white paper “Skills for jobs; lifelong learning for opportunity and growth” and the Government’s “Plan for Jobs” which is focused on protecting, supporting and creating jobs across the country. Its aim is to support people to develop the skills they need to get good jobs and will also strengthen links between employers and further education providers.

On her visit to South Devon College the Minister saw for herself students learning about photonics, the physical science of light generation, and micro-electronics, the study and manufacture of very small electronic designs and components.

Student, Rachel Coles (43) left her previous job working for a local charity in January and enrolled on the college’s photonics bootcamp, she said:

"I decided I wanted to do something more practical and saw the course advertised and it appealed to me

“I think it’s great that the college is supporting this, and there’s hope for people with no background in this. I am halfway through the course now and it's going really well. We have a good tutor and we are learning the broad overview of photons and lasers."

Rachel wasn’t confident about sharing her intention to enrol on the course, she said:

“I needed to push myself to enrol in the course. At first, I didn’t tell my family the name of the course.”

Not knowing what kind of reception she’d get, Rachel waited until the college accepted her application.

That acceptance gave her the ‘push’ she was looking for, she said:

“I thought, why not? This opportunity is there, I’ve enrolled, they’ve accepted me - so somebody can see that there’s potential there, so why not? I would be holding myself back and I don’t want to do that, I want to go forward and see this through. Everybody’s got potential and now is my time to see what I can do.”

" This could be [the start of] a new career for me, something exciting and after lockdown everyone has come to realise how important the medical and scientific fields are."

The College’s £17m Hi Tech & Digital Centre, which opened in 2019 was of particular interest to the Minister, this is a leading-edge facility that reinforces South Devon College’s specialism in the fields of digital technology and engineering.

Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills Gillian Keegan said:

“It was great to hear first-hand how learners of all ages are using our technical skills bootcamps to help them in to new careers or gain the skills and confidence they need to re-enter the workplace.

"Skills bootcamps are unique, giving people the chance to upskill or retrain for free over a short period of time, with a clear line of sight to a job at the end.

“I look forward to hearing how all those taking part in the bootcamps progress, and would encourage anyone in the area looking for a new opportunity to find out more.”

South Devon College, which has strong and well-established links with local employers, has welcomed the government’s bootcamp initiative.

“We were delighted to welcome the Minister to the College, it’s important for our students and staff to know that their hard work and enterprise is of interest nationally. We work very closely with over 1000 local and regional employers, offering apprenticeships and helping people earn as they learn and successfully progress in work.

“We know how important it is to ensure the workforce has the technical skills needed to help our economy grow,” said Laurence Frewin, Principal and CEO at South Devon College.

“A report published just yesterday, Disconnected: Exploring the digital skills gap, published by the Learning and Work Institute says the gap in digital skills is already costing the country billions in lost growth.

“These bootcamps will enable us to reach even more people across the area and help train the engineers, technicians and health professionals of the future, giving employers in key sectors of the economy access to industry-ready talent and individuals the chance to re-train or gain new skills.”

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis - updated event, Effective use of PDSAT and Monitoring Reports (Zoom Conferencing) 8 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 10 minutes ago

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 20 May 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 11 minutes ago

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 22 April 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5523)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page