Plan for Jobs: Record £650 billion infrastructure investment will support 425,000 jobs a year

#PLANFORJOBS IN ACTION: HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF JOBS SUPPORTED IN RECORD £650 BILLION INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT

A record £650 billion infrastructure investment will support 425,000 jobs a year, according to a new Infrastructure Pipeline launched today (Monday) alongside the Government’s latest Plan for Jobs Progress Update.

425,000 jobs a year to be supported over the next four years in the most ambitious programme of infrastructure investment on record.

This comes as the Government publishes its new jobs update which sets out the support provided to millions of people since the pandemic began and how the Plan for Jobs will continue supporting people into work and develop the skills they need to thrive as we emerge from the pandemic.

Prime Minister and Chancellor to meet with new apprentices in the Midlands

In the most ambitious National Infrastructure and Construction Pipeline to date, the Government sets out how £650 billion of private and public investment will be implemented in infrastructure projects across the country over the next decade - creating new opportunities for thousands of apprentices, technicians, graduates and skilled workers.

This comes as the Government also publishes its new jobs progress update – setting out how millions of people and businesses have been supported through its Plan for Jobs and over £350 billion of support since the pandemic began. Since its launch last year the Plan for Jobs has safeguarded the economy, supported people back into work and will continue to invest in giving people the skills they need for a successful career.

Work is the best route out of poverty, it gives families financial security, and it provides opportunity to grow and develop. That is why jobs continues to be the Government’s highest economic priority.

Just as for HGV shortages, the Government will continue to work closely with business to identify any challenges in the labour market and respond pro-actively to help prevent disruption to markets and consumers.

The Prime Minister said:

“From entry level roles and post university careers, we’re creating the jobs this country needs to build back better following the pandemic.

“Business confidence is growing and thanks to the action we’ve taken we’re expected to see two million fewer people out of work.

“We are investing in our Plan for Jobs because supporting people into work, ensuring they get the skills they need to get good jobs and helping businesses fill their vacancies is the best way to get the economy moving.“

Speaking ahead of the visit, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said:

"We put a Plan in place to protect jobs and businesses in their hour of need and I am immensely proud to say that it is working.

“Today’s announcement of 425,000 jobs supported per year over the next four years shows that we are sticking to that plan as we level up opportunities across the country.

“But this isn’t just about numbers – our Plan for Jobs is also about giving people the hope and opportunity to meet their potential as we emerge from the pandemic and the economy recovers.”

Thérèse Coffey, Secretary of State for the Department for Work and Pensions, said:

“Our multi-billion pound Plan for Jobs is working, getting tens of thousands of people back into employment but also going further by helping workers boost skills, earnings and prospects.

"Our 13,500 extra Work Coaches in communities across the UK are matching talent to opportunity so people can increase hours, income or secure a better paid job, as we build back better.”

So far, £68.5 billion has been spent on the furlough scheme alone, protecting 11.6 million people since its inception, or over a third of the entire workforce right across our United Kingdom. That’s 910,000 jobs in Scotland, 470,000 jobs in Wales, and nearly 290,000 jobs in Northern Ireland.

Millions of self-employed people and small business owners have been supported through 9.9 million SEISS grants claimed, worth £27 billion.

And the Plan is working. Since the pandemic began, the government has doubled the number of front-line Jobcentre staff – totalling 27,000 work coaches in just eight months. Unemployment has fallen for 6 monthly releases in a row, with peak unemployment forecast to be two million fewer than previously feared, and the number of employees on payrolls has increased for the eighth consecutive month, up by 182,000 in July 2021. The unemployment rate in the UK is now lower than the US, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, and Australia.

The Plan for Jobs is also supporting people to develop the skills they need to find the jobs of tomorrow. So far:

63,000 young people have started their Kickstart job;

Restart will help over a million long-term unemployed people on Universal Credit;

More than 80,000 apprentices have been newly hired under our new incentive payments;

More than 138,000 people have benefitted from the Job Entry Targeted Support, and;

An average of 1,200 job seekers per week enrolling on a Sector-based Work Academy Programmes.

As we move to a new phase of the Plan for Jobs, the Government will continue to maximise employment across the country, create high quality, productive jobs, and deliver the skills that people, businesses and the economy need to thrive as we build back better.

As a result of today’s infrastructure pipeline, £89bn of investment will be targeted to social infrastructure to help communities through 165 education projects worth £2.5 billion, including major rebuilding projects at schools and sixth form colleges. In total, this investment equates to £254m Economic Infrastructure (Public), £208m Private Investment (across all sectors), £97m Regulated Utilities, £89m Social Infrastructure (Public).

To help suppliers make business critical decisions as we emerge from the coronavirus crisis, the Government is also setting out details of £30bn of planned procurements over the next 12 months in social and economic infrastructure.

Today’s new Transforming Infrastructure Performance: Roadmap to 2030 also sets out a vision to put digital technology and innovation at the heart of our approach to infrastructure investment and delivery.

The Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) estimates over 425,000 individuals will be required, on an average annual basis, across 2021/22 to 2024/25 to deliver the planned investment of £200 billion. These future workforce estimates are based solely on the planned investments within the pipeline. The analysis should be treated as an indication of potential workforce demand and not an exhaustive view.

Plan for Jobs one year on: More than a third of the working population supported through the pandemic

8th July 2021: Plan For Jobs was part of the unprecedented £352 billion support package which helped safeguard jobs, businesses and public services in every region and nation of the UK

More than a third of the working population have been supported since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to figures released one year on from the announcement of the government’s landmark Plan for Jobs.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the government has rolled out one of the most generous packages of support in the world to safeguard businesses and livelihoods across the UK – including the furlough and self-employment support schemes.

And exactly a year ago today, Chancellor Rishi Sunak set out the government’s Plan for Jobs - a blueprint to protect, support and create jobs across the UK and help people gain the skills they need to get into work through schemes such as Kickstart, apprenticeships and traineeships.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor today highlighted how the Plan for Jobs is working – supporting more than 14.5 million individuals and jobs to date - and how it continues to be the right approach to support people through the next stage of the recovery.

The statistics come alongside other positive signs of economic recovery, with the latest OBR forecast for the peak in unemployment around a half of what was previously feared, a difference of almost two million people. And the number of employees on payroll also at its highest level since last April.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

“Last year, during one of the most uncertain periods of our history, we promised to step in and shield workers, their incomes and their livelihoods as we fought to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“Through our Plan for Jobs, we have delivered on that promise – safeguarding millions of jobs through the furlough and self-employed support schemes and helping those who sadly lost their jobs to find new work.

“Although we still have a significant task ahead of us, I am determined to make sure that that every corner of the UK benefits from our Plan for Jobs. As we reopen carefully, we will make sure we support people into high skilled and better paid jobs as we build back better from the pandemic.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

“This time last year we faced a potential tidal wave of job losses with the UK on the brink of a financial crisis like no other in history.

“But we made a Plan for Jobs, we stuck to that plan and it’s working - supporting more than 14.5 million jobs to date and helping people gain the skills they need to get back into work.

“We know the job is not yet done and our economy needs to recover – which is why we are continuing our support to give everyone the best chance of moving on from this crisis.”

To mark the milestone and impact that the Plan for Jobs has had to date, the Prime Minister and Chancellor will today (8 July) join more than 20 ministers from across government in visiting businesses and individuals across the UK who have played a crucial role in helping to deliver this plan.

Other senior government ministers have also visited businesses and projects which have benefited from the Plan for Jobs. The Work and Pensions Secretary will visit a Work Academy Programme in London helping jobseekers into construction, the Housing Secretary is going to a construction site for new homes in the East Midlands and the Secretary of State for Scotland is going to a roofing facility in Lockerbie which is in the middle of a major recruitment drive.

Yesterday (7 Jul) Rishi Sunak visited a number of businesses in Wolverhampton to hear their experiences of the pandemic and how they have been able to hire and retain their teams.

As part of an unprecedented £352 billion support package, the Plan for Jobs has supported and created jobs across the country.

Throughout the pandemic, 11.6 million jobs have been protected through the furlough scheme and 2.9 million self-employed workers have been provided with £25.2 billion in government grants.

The £2 billion Kickstart scheme is helping to create new, fully subsidised jobs for young people across the UK.

To ensure job seekers have the support they need, the government recruited an additional 13,500 work coaches across Great Britain and provided more than £200 million for the Job Entry Targeted Support scheme in Great Britain to help those unemployed for over three months get back into work.

To tackle long-term unemployment, the new £2.9 billion Restart scheme in England and Wales will support over a million long-term unemployed people and help them find work.

Under our new hiring incentives payments in England, more than 70,000 apprentices have been newly hired of which 50,000 were under 25 years old and 8,800 people started traineeships in the first two quarters of 2020/21.

Around 65,000 people in England and Scotland have enrolled in the Sector-based Work Academy Programme since March 2020 while £101 million has enabled. School and college leavers to study courses in in-demand areas and get the skills they need.

This support will continue in the coming months as the country returns to normality alongside a number of other measures to support growth and businesses. This includes reduced rates of VAT for hospitality businesses until the end of the year and Help to Grow and the super-deduction - meaning more businesses investing and creating more jobs.

33.1m is the UK’s working population, the breakdown of the 14.5 million jobs and individuals supported is as follows:

11.6 million employments furloughed

2.9 million self-employed individuals supported with government grants

8,800 traineeship starts recorded in the first two quarters of 2020/21

65,000 people in England and Scotland have enrolled in the Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) since March 2020

Statistics for the Self-employed-income support scheme can be seen here.

Furlough statistics by region

Region Cumulative number of employments on furlough as at 14 June North East 414,200 North West 1,229,300 Yorkshire and the Humber 892,200 East Midlands 827,500 West Midlands 1,016,900 East of England 1,051,200 London 1,627,700 South East 1,554,400 South West 969,400

Plan for Jobs is working: 1.3m employees move off furlough in March and April

12th May 21: FURLOUGH numbers have fallen to their lowest level this year, according to official statistics published today (3 Jun), as the number of people relying on the scheme fell to 3.4 million.

1.3 million fewer employees accessed the furlough scheme in March and April according to new data showing our focus on jobs continues to pay off

The furlough scheme will remain in place until the end of September to ensure jobs are protected as businesses get back on their feet

New figures also show that a total of 2.8 million people have benefitted from the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS)

The figures show that more than one million fewer employees accessed this government support across March and April, with some of the biggest falls in the under 18s and 18-24 age groups.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 11.5 million employees and 1.3 million employers have now been supported by the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

New figures also out today show that 2.8 million individuals benefitted from the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme which has provided over £24 billion in support.

There are also other reasons to be optimistic about the outlook for the labour market, as ONS survey results released today estimate that the number of employees on furlough fell even further in early May.

HMRC data released last month showed that the number of payrolled employees jumped by nearly 100,000 in April. Together, this makes it clear that our Plan for Jobs is working to protect and create jobs across the country.

Alongside the furlough and self-employed schemes, the Kickstart scheme is creating thousands of new jobs for young people and a range of business grants and loans have provided a bridge so that businesses could make it through the pandemic.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

“Today’s data is another welcome sign that our Plan for Jobs is working and that the route we have taken is the right one.

“These figures show the scheme is naturally winding down as people get back to work and take advantage of the opportunities out there in the jobs market.

“We’ll continue to support those who need it through to September but I am hopeful that we’ll see more people moving back in to work as we continue on the road to recovery”

The furlough scheme will continue until the end of September, to provide support well beyond the end of the roadmap.

The government is taking a tapered approach, with employers starting to make a small contribution to paying their employees who are still on furlough from next month.

As the economy reopens and demand returns, the government will ask employers to make a small contribution of 10% towards the cost of paying for unworked hours from July. This employer contribution will increase to 20% in August and September.

This is the same approach the Government successfully introduced last summer and the majority of employees went back to work.

As the economy continues to recover and demand returns, the government will shift its focus towards helping the economy to adapt and supporting people to grab hold of new opportunities, rather than keeping workers on furlough indefinitely.

This provides the right balance - supporting thousands of firms and millions of employees as they get back in business.

Plan for Jobs: Almost 2 million fewer people are expected to be out of work than initially forecast

Rishi Sunak sees Plan For Jobs in action at Pillars Brewery

12th May 2021: As new figures show the economy grew by 2.1% in March and performed better than previous forecasts for the first three months of the year as a whole, Rishi Sunak visited Pillars Brewery in Walthamstow to see how they are preparing for the reopening of indoor hospitality next week and responding to an increase in demand for their products as the economy recovers.

Like many other businesses in the food and drink industry, Pillars have taken advantage of several aspects of the support available under the Government’s Plan for Jobs including the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and local business grants. Pillars are also recruiting a Kickstarter under the Government-backed scheme to help young people find new jobs.

On the visit, the Chancellor was welcomed by co-founders of Pillars Brewery Gavin Litton and Omar Razaq, who spoke to the Chancellor about their business and showed him how the brewing process works.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

“It’s great to see businesses like Pillars who have been supported by the government through the pandemic get back on their feet as the economy begins to recover.

“Despite a difficult start to the year, the figures released this morning showing economic growth in March are a promising sign of things to come.

“Our Plan for Jobs is working – following the comprehensive package we put in place, almost 2 million fewer people are expected to be out of work than initially forecast, and the UK economy is in a strong position to grow quickly as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Even with this positive news, we know that many businesses and people still need our help, and that’s why I want to reassure everyone today that our Plan for Jobs will continue to create, support and protect jobs in the coming months. We have extended the self-employed and furlough schemes until September whilst schemes like Kickstart are already helping to create thousands of new jobs for young people – it’s great to see companies like Pillars creating jobs under this scheme.

“As we cautiously reopen the economy, I will continue to take all the steps necessary to support our recovery”

Pillars Brewery said:

“It was great to welcome the Chancellor to Pillars Brewery today and talk to him about the challenges our business has faced, and how we’ve found reopening so far. It’s been a relief to welcome our staff back from furlough and we are also recruiting new team members through the government’s Kickstart scheme”

Today’s visit comes as ONS GDP figures, released this morning, show that GDP grew by 2.1% in March. This morning’s release also showed that GDP fell by 1.5% in Q1 2021 – significantly better than the 3.8% fall the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast in March.

Last week, the Bank of England upgraded their forecast for the UK economy and are now expecting that the economy will return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year.

Established in 2016, Pillars was the first craft lager brewery in London. Pillars recently scored a Gold Medal Award for their Icebock in the 2021 London Beer Competition, and their three core lagers (Hop Lager, Helles and Pilsner) were awarded silver.

UK GDP estimated to have decreased by 1.5% in Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2021

The Office for National Statistics released their GDP first quarterly estimate data, which highlights that the economy is now 8.7% smaller than before the start of the Covid pandemic.

However, there was a strong recovery in March with the economy growing 2.1% boosted by retail spending and the return of schools.

The ONS highlighted some main points:

UK gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have decreased by 1.5% in Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2021.

There have been contractions in services and production output, however, construction output grew over the quarter.

In output terms, school closures and a large fall in retail sales earlier in the quarter dragged down GDP growth.

The level of GDP is now 8.7% below where it was before the pandemic at Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2019.

Government consumption increased and the trade balance improved in Quarter 1 2021 (although this was because of imports falling more sharply than exports), however household final consumption expenditure and business investment declined as a result of the reintroduction of coronavirus restrictions.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said:

“Despite a difficult start to this year, economic growth in March is a promising sign of things to come.

“Our Plan for Jobs is working – following the comprehensive package we put in place, almost 2 million fewer people are expected to be out of work than initially forecast, and the UK economy is in a strong position to grow quickly as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Even with this positive news, we know that many businesses and people still need our help, and that’s why I want to reassure everyone today that our Plan for Jobs will continue to create, support and protect jobs in the coming months. We have extended the self-employed and furlough schemes until September whilst schemes like Kickstart are already helping to create thousands of new jobs for young people.

“As we cautiously reopen the economy, I will continue to take all the steps necessary to support our recovery.”