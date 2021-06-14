 
Barnsley College is leading the way in Sport

@BarnsleyCollege is leading the way with supporting talented athletes in education in England, having been accredited by an innovative Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS) initiative.

The Sport England-backed programme provides young sportspeople with the opportunity to gain qualifications alongside their sporting pursuits, follow other interests and further their personal development.

By formally recognising an institution’s commitment to supporting student athletes, the TASS Dual Career Accreditation Scheme aims to allow athletes to reach their potential in education alongside achieving success in their sport.

Luke Forgione, Performance and Athlete Development Co-ordinator at the College, said: “We are really pleased to have been awarded Dual Career Accreditation from TASS. This further illustrates the College’s commitment to support students to achieve academic and sporting excellence.

“Receiving this accreditation from TASS demonstrates the Colleges' ability to support elite athletes at the College with achieving a balance between-existing athletic support with academia. As a College, we are willing to help facilitate talented athletes in balancing sport and study, allowing talented athletes to make an informed choice when selecting an institution at which to continue their education. We also help to a wider network of partners, dedicated to helping talented athletes reach their academic and sporting goals.

“This is a brand-new scheme for 2021/22 academic year that will provide elite sporting students, who represent their National Governing Bodies at a national level an opportunity to join the TASS Scheme. The scheme will provide students wrap-around support, as well as opportunities for professional development and the flexibility to pursue dual career.

“As an establishment, we are ecstatic to be recognised for our ability to provide academic support and flexibility to talented athletes.”

Guy Taylor, TASS National Director, added: “We’re delighted to be awarding TASS Dual Career Accreditation to colleges and universities across England. Dual career support is at the forefront of what TASS does and that’s why the Accreditation Scheme is so important for us in recognising those institutions who place precedence on their athletes’ education too.

“Congratulations to Barnsley College and we look forward to working alongside many more outstanding colleges and universities in the near future.”

Barnsley Sports Academy offers fantastic facilities and a team of expert and specialist coaches supporting talented sports performers in any discipline. Academies include Football, Esports, Rugby, Netball, Basketball, Refereeing and Individual Athlete Academy. 

