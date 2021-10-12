 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Going for Gold in National Teaching Awards

Details
Hits: 329
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Selected from thousands of nominations from schools and colleges across the country, the Hospitality and Catering Team at Eastleigh College (@Eastleigh_Col) is in the running to win one of the 15 Gold Pearson National Teaching Awards to be announced in November in a programme broadcast by the BBC.

In June the team was honoured as the Silver Winner of the 'FE Team of the Year' category in the 2021 Pearson National Teaching Awards for their outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the young people they work with every day.

The Silver Awards are part of wider celebrations for ‘Thank a Teacher Day’, a national campaign to honour and recognise the exceptional school and college staff who have worked wonders during an incredibly challenging time for educators across the country. Silver Winners are also finalists for the Gold Award in their category.

HX2A1780 1

Paul Cox, talks to Hospitality and Catering learners and staff about how 'Thank a Teacher' recognises teachers who have gone above and beyond, inspiring and shaping our future generations to be the best they can be.

West London College Construction Students Featured on Channel 5 Live News
Sector News
Channel 5 (@5_News) Live visited the West London College (@westlondonc
Supporting the emotional and mental well-being of learners is essential if we are to support every young person to reach their full potential
Sector News
Statement from Jeremy Miles (@Jeremy_Miles), the Minister for Educatio
NI EDUCATION MINISTER LAUNCHES INITIATIVE TO ENCOURAGE MORE YOUNG PEOPLE INTO TECH
Sector News
#NIDAW2021 - The Minister for Education, Michelle McIlveen MLA this mo

You may also be interested in these articles:

Overturn the idea of women being placed in non-traditional roles and replace it with women simply succeeding in their career
Sector News
With it being #AdaLovelaceDay - a day to celebrate and raise the profi
West London College Construction Students Featured on Channel 5 Live News
Sector News
Channel 5 (@5_News) Live visited the West London College (@westlondonc
Supporting the emotional and mental well-being of learners is essential if we are to support every young person to reach their full potential
Sector News
Statement from Jeremy Miles (@Jeremy_Miles), the Minister for Educatio
NI EDUCATION MINISTER LAUNCHES INITIATIVE TO ENCOURAGE MORE YOUNG PEOPLE INTO TECH
Sector News
#NIDAW2021 - The Minister for Education, Michelle McIlveen MLA this mo
Student Loans Company pays Maintenance Loan support to a record number of students
Sector News
This week SLC has completed the majority of first term Maintenance Loa
The Money Charity and fumopay Partner on Financial Education for Students
Sector News
The Money Charity (@TheMoneyCharity) is delighted to announce a new pa
Degree graduates from Westminster Kingsway College praise their lecturers’ support
Sector News
Students from Westminster Kingsway College (@Westking) praised their l
IRIS Software Group wins Teach Secondary Award for supporting schools during COVID-19
Sector News
IRIS Software Group (@IRISSoftwareGrp), one of the UK’s largest prov
Job vacancies hit record high as post-pandemic labour market continues to recover, D2L comments
Sector News
Today (Tuesday 12th October), it was announced that the number of job
Dr Lorraine Thomas joins the RAU in new role
Sector News
Dr Lorraine Thomas, who has previously held senior leadership roles as
University launches pre-incubator to create more UK deep tech start-ups
Sector News
The QUEST (@qtecbristol) programme will support the rapid generation o
WorldSkills national finals here we come!
Sector News
Nine current and former students from Gower College Swansea have been

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 5 hours

Non-Executive Directors - what, why, how and when

Overview Good governance and oversight of an organisation is viewed by DfE, OFSTED, ESFA and the FE Commissioner as a vital part of being, remaining...

  • Thursday, 18 November 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 6 hours 40 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Euan Blair's Multiverse Named #1 Startup in the UK: London-based #EdTech Company @JoinMultiverse Named #1 Startup in the UK  Th…
View Original Tweet

West London College
West London College has published a new article: West London College Construction Students Featured on Channel 5 Live News 8 hours 58 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6176)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page