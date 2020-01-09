Learners Deliver Outstanding Musical Performance at Google UK in London

Jess Fisher and Robert Fletcher were welcomed, alongside Digit Music as special guests at the TechShare Pro Conference at the end of last year.

The Conference, organised by AbilityNet, promotes the impact digital technology has in changing the lives of disabled people.

The two day event was held at Google’s London office and commenced with a Gala Dinner on Tuesday, followed by the TechShare Pro Conference on Wednesday.

In preparation for their performance in front of 200 professionals, Jess and Fletch composed a 10 minute piece utilising the innovative Control One technology. This new musical interface removes restrictions from music creation, by adapting everyday technology. Control One works by taking a regular wheelchair controller and adapting it to enable its user to compose music.

Si Tew, Creative Director and Founder of Control One commented,

“It was an honour to be able to present Control One and the work that Portland College students have been involved in at such a prestigious event, with accessibility professionals from across the world.

"Digit Music aims to remove restrictions from music creation and TechShare Pro 2019 has taken us one step closer. It has been wonderful working with Jess and Fletch over the last few months. We have known Jess for a number of years through work with The Able Orchestra but Fletch is a new recruit and we are so happy to have him on board.

"That was his first gig with us and it happened to be at Google’s UK headquarters for some very influential people. Not a bad start! The two wonderful musicians were also supported by an excellent care team who made the trip possible. Thanks to everyone who was involved. Roll on the next show.”

Impressed by the stunning performance, staff from Apple, Sony and Google congratulated the students and talked to them about the new technology.

In what was a busy, but exciting trip, Jess, Fletch and Portland staff also enjoyed a tour around Google offices, a visit to Downing Street and Trafalgar Square and watching the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace.

